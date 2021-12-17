Denmark seeks to close public venues to curb coronavirus JAN M. OLSEN, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2021 Updated: Dec. 17, 2021 9:36 a.m.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's prime minister said Friday that his government is moving to close theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums and art galleries as part of new restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the proposed measures also would require stores smaller than 2,000 square meters (21,528 square feet) and restaurants to limit their number of customers. Restaurants would have to serve their last meals and alcoholic beverages at 10 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.