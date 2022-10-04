Depositors storm 3 Lebanese banks, demanding their own money

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese depositors, including a retired police officer, stormed at least three banks in the cash-strapped country Tuesday after banks ended a week-long strike and partially reopened.
As the tiny Mediterranean nation's crippling economic crisis continues to worsen, a growing number of Lebanese depositors have opted to break into banks and forcefully withdraw their trapped savings. Lebanon's cash-strapped banks have imposed informal limits on cash withdrawals. The break-ins reflect growing public anger towards the banks and the authorities who have struggled to reform the country's corrupt and battered economy.