Deputies involved in fatal shooting in Oconto County

SURING, Wis. (AP) — State agents are investigating a fatal shooting by sheriff's deputies in Oconto County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation says the shooting happened about 7 p.m. Sunday in the Suring area.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home after receiving reports that a person with felony warrants was there, according to the DCI.

“After receiving consent to search the residence, law enforcement found the subject in possession of a firearm. During the incident deputies deployed deadly force with their firearms, striking the subject,” a DCI statement said.

The person died at the scene. No one else was hurt.

Deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

“DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Oconto County District Attorney when the investigation concludes,” DCI said.