Deputies shoot family violence suspect dead outside Buc-ee's

DENTON, Texas (AP) — A man sought as a suspect in the shooting of his girlfriend was shot dead Friday by deputies outside a North Texas travel center.

The incident happened around midday outside Buc-ee’s on Denton’s southeastern outskirts, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.

Denton County sheriff’s deputies tracked 53-year-old Marlon Aaron Bonds to the travel center on Interstate 35E. Bonds was at his car’s trunk when the deputies boxed him in, a sheriff’s spokesman said. Bonds went to his car and pulled out a handgun, so the deputies opened fire fatally wounding him, the spokesman said.

No one else was wounded. Fort Worth police wanted Bonds for the non-life-threatening shooting of his girlfriend.