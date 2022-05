This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — The Derby-Shelton Memorial Day Parade is back, but with a new starting point.

The parade will step off on Cornell Street at 9 a.m., rain or shine, on Monday, May 30. The parade will then proceed on Howe Avenue to the traditional route ending in Derby on Elizabeth Street at the intersection with Cottage Street.

Parade participants will also be assembling at a new location on Canal Street. Fire departments and other large apparatus will still park in the municipal lot and join the march when their units pass.

Canal Street and Cornell Street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. or whenever the parade ends, according to James Tortora, the vice president and chair of the Derby-Shelton Memorial Day Parade Committee.

Jefferey J. Wilchinsky of the East End Hose Co. #3 of Derby will be the grand marshal, and the parade chief of staff will be Mike Klubek of Derby American Legion Post #24.

In addition to the parade, there will a live Memorial Day service on Sunday, May 29, at 7 p.m. at the Shelton Intermediate School.

“The service will honor those who have passed in the past year that served our country,” said Tortora, adding that invitations will be sent to the relatives of those deceased who will be honored.

The service is open to the public.