Derby-Shelton Rotary Club holds ‘illuminating’ competition

The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club is holding its first-ever holiday light fight. The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club is holding its first-ever holiday light fight. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Derby-Shelton Rotary Club holds ‘illuminating’ competition 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — For those who regularly decorate their homes for the holidays, or who have always wanted to but never took the leap, there is a contest for you.

The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club is holding its first holiday light fight — an event Rotary Club members hope will become an annual event.

“The Rotary’s motto is ‘service above self,’” local Rotarian Julie Blakeman said. “Like all nonprofits, we have had to regroup and rethink our service to the community.”

Blakeman said “while we cannot celebrate the season as we normally would, let’s spread holiday illuminated cheer.”

The light fight is free and open to all Shelton and Derby residences and businesses. Registrations are accepted through Dec. 15.

Blakeman said this event — along with a few others in the works — will replace the club’s yearly Kentucky Derby, Hoptoberfest and Shelton Day events impacted by the pandemic. Last month, the club held a paper shredding event, and in the spring, a local business shop hop throughout Shelton and Derby is planned.

To enter your decorated home, contact Blakeman at JulieBlakeman09@aol.com with the name, street address and town, email, phone and a photo of the display. All displays will be posted on the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club Facebook page.

One business and one home will be announced as winners on Dec. 20. The winners will be the one business and one home with the most “likes” on the Facebook page, and the top choices will receive the light fight trophy.

This event will be in addition to the club’s community service projects — salt and sand (delivered to elderly) and dictionary donations to every third-grader.

“Hosting events with the intention of giving back to the residents of Shelton and Derby is just one of the multi-prong ways the Rotary serves its community,” Blakeman added.