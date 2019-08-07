Derby-Shelton Rotary awards grants

The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club recently announced the release of several community grants.

The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club recently announced a total of $11,700 in community grants.

This Rotary grants program is designed for nonprofit, 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organizations and public agencies that serve or are within the towns of Derby and Shelton. Funds for the program come from special events run by the club.

This year’s awardees are United Way Harvest House $1,000; Friends Forever International $500; School of Innovation (a water project in South Sudan) $500; CT Burns Care Foundation $1,000 ; Girl Scouts of CT $1,000 ; PCRC $1,500; American Legion Boys State Program $350; Boy Scouts of America Housatonic Council $1,500; Center Stage Theater $500; New Haven Symphony Orchestra $500; Junior Achievement $1,000; Derby Football $350; Shelton Historical Society $500; St. Martin de Porres Academy Interact Program $1,000; and TEAM $500.