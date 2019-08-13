Derby Shelton Rotary hosts 7th annual Hoptoberfest Sept. 7

The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club is hosting its 7th annual Hoptoberfest 2019 on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the Shelton Riverwalk, 100 Canal Street. Rotarians are estimating that 1,500 tickets will be sold for the event and people are encouraged to purchase tickets on the rotary website at derby-sheltonrotary.org.

“Derby-Shelton Rotary Club is proud to be hosting the 2019 Hoptoberfest Sept. 7, at The Shelton Riverwalk near the Rotary Pavilion,” said newly elected President, Tom Wilson. “This is the 7th year of the event which has raised over $100,000. This funding is directed right back to Valley Charities. I would like to encourage everyone to come down to enjoy a variety of food from area restaurants, live music, and games. Rotarians will be grilling sausages, hot dogs, pretzels and other treats for all attendees.”

Hoptoberfest chair is Rotary past president, Linda Holmes Hannon. Linda, Julie Blakeman and Lauren Kazzi are working to bring participation games and the music of The Pop Rock 80s music to the festival. Other committee members include, Mary Ellen Samultulski, Tom Wilson, Kate Marks, Pat Tarasovic, Kris Bures, Julie Blakeman, Lauren Kazzi and Shaye Rosco.

The club extended special thanks to Jason Carlucci and staff at The Dew Drop Inn in Derby for once again being the Gold Pint Sponsor. Holmes-Hannon said she plans to make this the best Hoptoberfest ever. Having games and great food and fantastic vendors and bands playing all afternoon will make this a great success, she said.

The main objective of Rotary is service in the community, in the workplace and throughout the world. Rotarians develop community service projects that address many of today’s most critical issues, such as children at risk, poverty and hunger, the environment, literacy, and violence. Rotarians also support programs for youth, educational opportunities and international exchanges for students, teachers and other professional, and vocational and career development. The Rotary motto is Service Above Self. To learn more, contact President Tom Wilson, or join the club at Brownson County Club on Thursdays, at 12:10 p.m. For more information, visit derbysheltorotary.org.