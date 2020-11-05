https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Derby-Shelton-Rotary-offering-salt-sand-for-15704021.php
Derby-Shelton Rotary offering salt, sand for seniors
SHELTON - The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club will be delivering 5-gallon buckets of sand and salt mixture to seniors, 65 and older, and disabled individuals residing in Derby and Shelton from Dec. 5 through 8 to spread on walkways and driveways during the winter months.
Those interested in receiving a bucket should sign up at the Derby or Shelton senior centers or contact Kim Ryan at Curtiss Ryan Honda (203) 929-1484 x227 or email kim@curtissryan.com.
Individuals in housing developments that already provide sand are not eligible.
Deadline for sign up is Nov. 27.
