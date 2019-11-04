Derby fashion boutique marks first year with fundraiser for Griffin Cancer Center

Likoba Boutique, in Derby, will celebrate its one-year anniversary with Hollywood style red carpet and fashion show fundraiser for The Center for Cancer Care on Saturday, Nov. 16, at Griffin Hospital and the Derby Senior Center.

Likoba Boutique, 25 Elizabeth St. in Derby, will celebrate its one-year anniversary with Hollywood style and small town supportiveness on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 4-9 p.m.

The black tie event will feature a VIP red carpet and fashion show of LIKOBA® Jumpsuits that includes 25 fashion runway models and 10 area cancer survivors from the Circle of Friends breast cancer survivors support group at The Center for Cancer Care at Griffin Hospital. Award-winning belly dancer Kelvia also will perform, and the boutique will launch its luxury men silk ties at the event.

Finger food and beverages will be served.

The celebration starts with a makeover reveal of the cancer survivor models at the boutique at 4 p.m. followed by a “pink ribbon cutting.”

The fashion show will be at the Derby Senior Center, 293 Main St. in Derby, with the red carpet opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m. Bob Schultz Photography will document the red carpet and fashion show, and international journalist Valeria Rubino or Viaggio Sports TV will conduct red carpet interviews.

Guests are asked to make a $40 donation for general admission and $60 for VIP seating.

Proceeds will benefit The Center for Cancer Care and the Derby Senior Center.

Reservations can be made at the Likoba Boutique Facebook page at facebook.com/LIKOBALLC/events.

For more information, call 1-203-275-7770 or email info@likoba.com.