SHELTON — A motorcycle driver involved in a crash on the Derby-Shelton Bridge Tuesday has died, police said.

Shelton Police, Fire and emergency medical services responded to the bridge about 2:20 p.m. for the accident involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

The operator of the motorcycle, 60-year-old David Guliuzza, of Derby, was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said. The operator of the vehicle, 65-year-old Donald Wolanin of Shelton, was not injured.

“The preliminary investigation by police revealed that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling on the Derby-Shelton Bridge headed into downtown Shelton,” police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said, “and the driver of the vehicle was on Riverside Drive headed towards Bridge Street when the accident occurred.”

The Shelton Police Traffic Division Reconstruction Team is currently investigating this accident, Kozlowsky said, and no enforcement action has been taken at this time.

Any witnesses or persons with additional information may call the Shelton Police Traffic Division at 203-924-1544.

