DERBY — Twisted Vine Restaurant will hold a free event for Valentine’s Day. This event is for couples who would like to renew their vows and for those who want to make Valentine’s Day their day to be married.

Twisted Vine Restaurant, located at 285 Main St., opened in July 2005. This landmark, built in 1892, was originally the Old Birmingham National Bank and still maintains the original vault in the main dining room.

Owner, Michael Picone, who has been in the restaurant business at this location for more than 15 years, said The Twisted Vine is a “very special place.”

“I have always held a variety of events in the hopes of making the restaurant a destination to attract new customers to the relatively quiet downtown Derby area,” Picone said. “For us, Valentine's Day has always been one of our special days.

“During these uncertain times, it has been extremely difficult for all of us and we are hoping this year, Valentine's Day will be our break out holiday,” Picone added. “Especially with the amazing opportunity for couples to renew their wedding vows or even get married at a special place on a special day.”

Twisted Vine will provide everything needed, including Debra LaMotta as the justice of the peace, a photographer and a champagne toast.

“I got the idea to have this event from another justice of the peace who does a similar event in Stamford,” LaMotta said. “I thought we needed something to celebrate this year with the year we had in 2020.”

Pre-registration is required and a marriage license must be obtained from the Derby’s Town Clerk’s Office, 203-736-1462. Pre-register by emailing debra@debractjp.com. Indicate whether the event will be either a wedding ceremony or vow renewal.

The ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Reservations for dinner are required. The ceremony is free, but photographs and dinner must be purchased separately.

Contact Twisted Vine Restaurant for dinner reservations at 203-734-2462. Contact Debra LaMotta at 203-445-3240 or email debra@debractjp.com or visit www.debractjp.com.