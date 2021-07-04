Des Moines faces extreme measures to find clean water SCOTT McFETRIDGE, Associated Press July 4, 2021 Updated: July 4, 2021 9:23 a.m.
1 of12 Des Moines Water Works employee Bill Blubaugh makes his way to collect a water sample from the Raccoon River, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. Each day the utility analyzes samples from the Raccoon River and others from the nearby Des Moines River as it works to deliver drinking water to more than 500,000 people in Iowa's capital city and its suburbs. Charlie Neibergall/AP Show More Show Less
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — In the dim light just after dawn, Bill Blubaugh parks his Des Moines Water Works pickup truck, grabs a dipper and a couple plastic bottles and walks down a boat ramp to the Raccoon River, where he scoops up samples from a waterway that cuts through some of the nation’s most intensely farmed land.
Each day the utility analyzes what’s in those samples and others from the nearby Des Moines River as it works to deliver drinking water to more than 500,000 people in Iowa’s capital city and its suburbs.
