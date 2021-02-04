Desperation grows as Mexico runs out of vaccines EDUARDO VERDUGO, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 4:39 p.m.
1 of6 A life-size cutout of Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell is displayed on the patio of an outdoor restaurant in Mexico City, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The city government has eased restrictions amid the COVID-19 "red alert” shutdown, allowing eateries to serve diners in socially distanced, preferably outdoor spaces. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A worker bangs on a pot as he joins fellow restaurant employees in a protest against the COVID-19 "red alert” shutdown that suspended restaurants’ limited seating and returned to takeout and delivery only, in Mexico City, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Although there has been an easing of restrictions allowing eateries to serve diners in socially distanced spaces, many restaurants do not have the expanse or outdoor patios to socially distance their diners. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 A worker uses a pan to shade his face from the sun as he joins fellow restaurant employees in a protest against the COVID-19 "red alert” shutdown that suspended restaurants’ limited seating and returned to takeout and delivery only, in Mexico City, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Although there has been an easing of restrictions allowing eateries to serve diners in socially distanced spaces, many restaurants do not have the expanse or outdoor patios to socially distance their diners. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 Restaurant employees bang on pots in a protest against the COVID-19 "red alert” shutdown that suspended restaurants’ limited seating and returned to takeout and delivery only, in Mexico City, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Although there has been an easing of restrictions allowing eateries to serve diners in socially distanced spaces, many restaurants do not have the expanse or outdoor patios to socially distance their diners. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Restaurant employees pose for a group selfie after protesting the COVID-19 "red alert” shutdown that suspended restaurants’ limited seating and returned to takeout and delivery only, in Mexico City, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Although there has been an easing of restrictions allowing eateries to serve diners in socially distanced spaces, many restaurants do not have the expanse or outdoor patios to socially distance their diners. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 A worker with a metal cooking implement joins fellow restaurant employees in a protest against the COVID-19 "red alert” shutdown that suspended restaurants’ limited seating and returned to takeout and delivery only, in Mexico City, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Although there has been an easing of restrictions allowing eateries to serve diners in socially distanced spaces, many restaurants do not have the expanse or outdoor patios to socially distance their diners. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Desperation mounted in Mexico Thursday as the country runs out of coronavirus vaccines, a government registration website crashed for a third straight day and restaurant workers protested virus restrictions they say are driving them into poverty.
Hundreds of cooks, waiters and other restaurant employees gathered at Mexico City's Revolution Monument in their uniforms Thursday, banging cooking pots and chanting “Either we open, or we die!”
Written By
EDUARDO VERDUGO