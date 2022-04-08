Details unclear on Hochul vow to tweak criminal justice laws MARINA VILLENEUVE, Associated Press April 8, 2022 Updated: April 8, 2022 4:26 p.m.
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says lawmakers have agreed to use the state's $220 billion budget to make changes to criminal justice reforms enacted three years ago, but specifics remained unclear Friday afternoon.
The Senate and Assembly began taking votes Thursday and Friday on parts of the one-year spending plan, which contains a cornucopia of policy initiatives, including pay bumps for health care workers and suspending the state's gas tax through December because of high fuel prices.
Written By
MARINA VILLENEUVE