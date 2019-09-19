Detroit Greyhound station staying put after prospect of move

DETROIT (AP) — A Greyhound bus station in Detroit is staying put for now.

The Detroit Free Press reports Thursday that the Michigan Department of Transportation is abandoning its effort to move the bus line from a state-owned property. MDOT spokesman Michael Frezell said in an email that any move likely will wait until "a new multimodal facility" for transit is ready.

The newspaper earlier reported that the property is being coveted by developers and could be demolished.

The state had offered other temporary sites, but Greyhound officials said they didn't seem feasible. The station gets a daily average of 1,000 passengers.

Greyhound also has stations in Dearborn and Southfield in the Detroit area.

