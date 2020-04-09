Michigan governor extends stay-at-home order through April

DETROIT (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended Michigan’s stay-at-home order through April, saying it must continue longer to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The order took effect March 24 and had been scheduled to expire early next week.

The order prohibits employers from requiring workers to leave their homes unless necessary to protect life or conduct minimum basic operations. It also bars gatherings of any number outside a single household, except to care for a family member, though places of religious worship are exempt from misdemeanor penalties.

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area health care system with hundreds of COVID-19 patients said Thursday it is seeing “glimmers of hope” as the number of people sent home exceeds the number appearing in emergency rooms.

Dr. Steven Kalkanis, a senior executive at Henry Ford Health System, said “we are in the middle of this surge” but that the news was getting better.

Henry Ford reported 714 COVID-19 patients at its five hospitals in Detroit and the suburbs. More than 900 have been sent home in the last 30 days.

“We’re actually discharging patients to home more than those that show up to the emergency room," Kalkanis said. "Secondly, we’re getting patients successfully weaned off of ventilators more than those who need to go on ventilators. ... We do have several glimmers of hope.”

Michigan entered Thursday with at least 20,346 confirmed cases and 959 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. About 80% of the people infected are in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties and Detroit.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would announce plans to extend Michigan’s stay-at-home order.

It started with 57 names. Then 15. And 15 more. A couple in western Michigan, Tiffana and Tom Hoebeke, are making hearts out of wood and planting them along the road to honor health care workers during the outbreak, WOOD-TV reported.

“We’re way out in the country, so the window display doesn’t really work for us,” said Tiffana, co-owner of Farm Day Camp in Ottawa County’s Wright Township.

Anyone who wants a name added can reach the Hoebekes on Facebook.

Eggert reported from Lansing, Michigan.