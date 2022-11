SHELTON — A downtown parking garage may be in the city’s future.

A developer who received Planning and Zoning Commission approval several years ago to construct apartments at the corner of Coram Avenue and Center Street is looking to alter the plans to remove the residential units. The new proposal has retail and restaurant space and a five-level parking garage.

The developers’ request to modify the already existing Planned Development District for the property, listed as 62-66 Center St. and 325 Coram Ave., is on the commission’s agenda Wednesday, at which time the panel is expected to set a public hearing.

Many residents, business owners and commission members have raised concerns about the lack of parking downtown. Some have even suggested that a parking garage might be the solution.

The property is a 0.48-acre site that includes the building that formerly housed Jeff’s Appliance and a house.

The plan calls for 2,800 square feet of retail space with 18 parking spaces, then five levels of parking, which the application states will be for public use with restricted spaces for tenants and downtown businesses, which would lease spaces.

In all, there would be 162 parking spaces in the structure, which would include a rooftop restaurant/beer garden with a 6,237 square-foot indoor restaurant and 4,338 square feet of rooftop dining space.

The original PDD received Planning and Zoning Commission approval in 2019 and called for the existing structures to be replaced by a five-story building with 42 apartments, a ground-floor-restaurant with covered patio, and two-story interior parking garage for 44 vehicles.