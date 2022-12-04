Developer plans apartments on Shelton's Canal Street
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5
Don Stanziale, Jr., a Shelton resident and owner of Midland Development & Contracting, has proposed developing a four-story structure on property known as the Ascom Hasler site with 129 apartments and 1,745 square feet of retail space. A rendering of the plan is above. The plans are presently before the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Contributed photo Show More Show Less
2 of5
Shelton developer Don Stanziale, Jr., is hoping to bring his vision to the end of Canal Street on a property known as the Ascom Hasler site.
Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5
Shelton developer Don Stanziale, Jr., is hoping to bring his vision to the end of Canal Street on a property known as the Ascom Hasler site.
Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of5
SHELTON — One local developer hopes to turn the end of Canal Street into a destination spot.
Don Stanziale, Jr., a Shelton resident and owner of Midland Development & Contracting, has proposed developing a four-story structure on property known as the Ascom Hasler site with 129 apartments and 1,745 square feet of retail space.
Brian Gioiele has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He has covered all aspects of local and state news and sports, winning awards for sports and news writing. He has spent the rest of his time with his four children, watching Boston sports and soccer.