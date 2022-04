SHELTON — Local developer Don Stanziale, Jr., is hoping to bring his vision to the end of Canal Street on a property known as the Ascom Hasler site.

Stanziale, owner of Midland Development & Contracting, told Hearst Connecticut Media his plan is for an unspecified number of apartments at 287 Canal St. in what would be called Cedar Village at The Locks. He said he has an agreement to purchase the site from owner John Watts.

“It is still in the design stage,” said Stanziale, adding that he has had work sessions with zoning officials, but no formal plans have been submitted to Planning and Zoning.

He said he hopes to file plans by mid-year.

The land sits at the north end of Canal Street at the Shelton locks. The city is in the initial stages of planning for an environmental restoration of that area, and Stanziale said his development will fit in well, as he plans to create an open space area with tables and seating.

“People will be able to sit and look out on the water,” he said. “Once this is done it will be a beautiful addition to Canal Street and downtown.”

This site has environmental issues, much like all the old industrial sites along Canal Street. At a recent Shelton Economic Development Corp. meeting, SEDC President Paul Grimmer said most of the issues reside inside the building, such as lead and asbestos.

This would be the latest downtown project for Stanziale, owner and builder of Cedar Village at Carroll’s. His development company is also handling construction of Riverwalk Place at 356 Howe Ave., land owned by Perry Pettis. Work began last month on the multi-story structure that will have first floor retail and 35 apartments on the upper floors.

Grimmer has stated in the past that the city is soliciting engineers for a project that would include an environmental restoration of the canal, historically preserving the canal lock, and establishing public access to the Housatonic River.

He said Mayor Mark Lauretti authorized the SEDC to evaluate and consider consulting engineers to support the planning effort. Funding for the overall project has yet to be determined, according to Grimmer, as the plans remain in the preliminary stages.

The Shelton locks, from Housatonic River to the canal system, date to 1867. They allowed canal boats to be raised through three sets of locks by water entering each lock, one at a time, raising the boat approximately 10 feet. It was brought forward into the second and third locks to canal level and through the gates that divided each section.