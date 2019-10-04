Developer takes step to improve former dog track land

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A company has taken another step toward redeveloping the former Waterloo Greyhound Park.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the Waterloo planning and zoning commission voted Tuesday to endorse a special permit that would let Deer Creek Development fill 7 acres (2.8 hectares) on the site to get it out of the 100-year flood plain. Deer Creek President Harold Youngblut says doing so will make the site more appealing to companies because they wouldn’t have to pay for costly flood insurance.

He bought the property in 2018 and demolished the dilapidated buildings. The track opened in 1986 but later fell into disrepair.

The special permit to bring in an estimated 16,500 cubic yards (12,615.1 cubic meters) of clean fill now heads to the city’s board of adjustment for final approval.

___

Information from: Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier, http://www.wcfcourier.com