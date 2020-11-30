Developers seek more units for Daybreak Ridge project in Shelton

SHELTON — Developers of the already approved townhouse project off River Road are looking to add to its unit count.

Key Development received approval for its seven-building, 34-unit Daybreak Ridge project from the Planning and Zoning Commission a year ago after months of intense scrutiny. Now the developers have returned to the commission seeking to add two units to one of the buildings, bringing the total to 36.

The commission, at its meeting Nov. 24, voted to accept receipt of the proposal. A public hearing will be held on Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting can be viewed on the city’s website.

The commission had approved the condominium project on the 12.39-acre lot at 85-97 River Road after voicing concerns about the project’s density and the proximity of some units to the large rock wall on the site.

At the time of the approval last November, zoning consultant Anthony Panico said he received “good cooperation” from the developers, who agreed to several alterations to try and satisfy commission concerns, especially the proximity of units to the rock face.

The original approval was for a special exception use in a R3 zone. A special permit or special exception use is presumed to be a permitted use if the reasonable standards of the regulations are met, the commissioners said.

The commissioners often noted the property’s constraints — specifically the steep slopes, the rock, the watercourse and wetlands. Panico has stated the property owner has met with zoning officials many times over the last 10 years to discuss ways to develop the site.

