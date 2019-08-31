DiMatteo Group offers free seminar in Shelton

DiMatteo Group Financial Services of Shelton has planned a free informational seminar for former and current UTC employees who own highly appreciated shares of the UTC stock fund in their retirement plan on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at Il Palio Restaurant, 5 Corporate Drive.

During this dinner event, John V. DiMatteo CFP®, AIF with The DiMatteo Group, will discuss the latest updates about the UTC spinoff of Carrier and Otis Elevator as well as the UTC and Raytheon merger. He will also focus on how you can save a significant amount of taxes if you qualify for the net unrealized appreciation strategy.

DiMatteo graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree. He started working for DiMatteo Group more than 30 years ago, which was founded by his parents, Adeline and Tony.

He has more than 26 years in financial services as the president of DiMatteo Group Financial Services located at 79 Bridgeport, Shelton, one of three divisions of the DiMatteo Group. In 1993, he obtained his certified financial planner professional certification.

DiMatteo is also involved in year-round philanthropic work and supports local charities through the DiMatteo Family Charitable Foundation, in honor of his late father, Tony, who was battling cancer. Since 2005, the Foundation has raised more than $400,000 for various local charities including the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley, Spooner House, BH Cares, and other worthy causes over the years.

Space is limited for this informational seminar. To register, RSVP to Diane Lemanski by Sept. 9 at 203-924-5420 or dlemanski@dimatteofinancial.com.