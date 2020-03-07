DiMatteo wins top HBRA honor

Kim DiMatteo, branch manager of Shelton-based DiMatteo Insurance, recently received the most prestigious award presented by the Home Builders and Remodelers Association (HBRA) of Fairfield County.

DiMatteo, a Bethany resident, was the recipient of John P. Rowins Meritorious Service Award at the association’s annual awards dinner. Joanne Carroll of JMC Resources and a longtime HBRA friend, presented her with this top honor.

This award is named after the association’s founding president and is only granted in cases where a member exhibits exceptional merit sustained over a period of years.

“Kim has made extraordinary contributions of her time, financial resources and outstanding leadership skills indirect service to the HBRA of Fairfield County,” said Jackie L. Bertolone, executive officer of HBRA. “In addition, her service has had a significant impact on the growth and health of our association.”

DiMatteo started working in the insurance business in 1991 and specializes in commercial insurance, specifically construction, and real estate. She is a trusted adviser to her clients and strategic alliances, a press release said.

She has been an active member of the HBRA for more than 26 years and has been a chairwoman and member of the following committees — Associates Committee, the Woman’s Council, Insurance Committee, Membership, Luxury Home Tour and Annual Meeting/Gala.

In addition, DiMatteo was elected to the HBRA board of directors in 1995, became an officer, and has served four terms. She was a life director on the board when the need arose for a treasurer. She was then elected as an officer again in 2014 and is currently the first vice president of Fairfield County HBRA and a national director in NAHB. She also serves on the state board of directors. In March, she will be elected president of HBRA.

Other awards she has received over the past two decades include 2000 Associate of the Year - Fairfield HBRA; 2003 Women of the Year - HBRA; 2010 Bethany Citizen ofthe Year; 2013 Commercial Records Women of Fire, and 2017 HBRA Fairfield County Hall of Fame-HBRA.

DiMatteo Insurance in Shelton is affiliated with Cross Insurance, one of the largest independent insurance providers in the country. Headquartered in Bangor, Maine, this partnership has enabled DiMatteo Insurance to broaden its market opportunities, including expanded personal and commercial lines in New England and throughout the country.

DiMatteo Insurance can now serve its clients nationwide.

“We recently grew our licensing to include 20 additional states,” said DiMatteo. “Businesses who have employees in multiple states, personal vacation homes, and more can all be handled by our company and not by multiple brokers.

“We are committed to providing our insurance clients with the best experience possible,” she added. “This past year we reorganized and hired more staff, includingan expanded workers compensation claims service. We also invested in specialized training for our employees to be certified as CISR: Certified Insurance Service Representative CIC; Certified Insurance Counselor and CWCS; and Certified Workers Compensation Specialist.

Kim and her husband, John DiMatteo, president of DiMatteo Financial Services in Shelton, reside in Bethany with their three children, Anthony, Jessica and Michael.

Visit www.DiMatteoInsurance.com for more information or call 203-924-4811.