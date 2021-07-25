Disabled man says rat-infested camper is only housing option

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Stewart Buller, 54, has spent the last two months at a Lake Charles RV park, living in a rundown camper that has power, but no running water. Disabled for the last two years, he has to retrieve water from a nearby faucet, urinate in cups and defecate in buckets.
Buller said his brother gave him the camper, but he didn’t realize how bad its condition was until he went inside and saw it had been infested with rats who had chewed through the water lines. Today, it’s his only housing option, with FEMA denying an application to replace the trailer he owned on Koonce Road in Moss Bluff that Hurricane Laura destroyed nearly one year ago.