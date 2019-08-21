Disaster awareness class set

Echo Hose Ambulance will be hosting a Natural Disaster Awareness for Caregivers program on Sept. 20 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Echo Hose Training Center, 430 Coram Avenue.

This course offers a better understanding about natural hazards, risks and disaster preparedness to build better resilience for at-risk individuals.

Those attending will learn how to prepare for the impacts of local natural hazards, identify methods for assisting care receivers to prepare for natural disasters and identify appropriate preparedness actions to take during a disaster.

Registration is required. To register, visit www.echohose.com. For more information, contact Pat Lahaza at 203-924-5500 or plahaza@sheltonems.com.