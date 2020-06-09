Disbarment urged for attorney who spat on teen during march

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Some are calling for the disbarment of an attorney who spat on a high school student during an anti-racism rally and march in a Milwaukee suburb.

Lawyer Stephanie Rapkin, who is white, showed up at the protest Saturday in Shorewood and parked her car in the street, blocking the march.

When protesters approached her to urge her to move her car, video shows Rapkin spitting on a black teen, Eric Lucas, a junior at Shorewood High School. The 17-year-old helped organize and lead the march.

“I continue to be mentally and physically shaken. To be assaulted by an adult in my own community during a pandemic was traumatic,” Lucas said. “Again and again, I am viewed not as a child but as a color.”

Superintendent Bryan Davis said the incident “exposed the horrific, overt racism that still exists in our community” and was an “appalling display of racial hatred.”

Davis called on the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office to include a hate crime penalty enhancement for any upcoming charges against Rapkin.

State Rep. David Bowen attended the protest Saturday and called for Rapkin to be disbarred, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Rapkin did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment and the phone to her law office rang busy.