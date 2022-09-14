'Disgusted and angry': WVa clinic ends abortions post ban LEAH WILLINGHAM, Associated Press Sep. 14, 2022 Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 4:47 p.m.
FILE - The Women's Health Center of West Virginia Executive Director Katie Quiñonez poses for a photo in Charleston, W.Va., Feb 25, 2022. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, West Virginia lawmakers passed a bill outlawing abortions except for in medical emergencies and for victims of rape and incest at eight weeks for adults, and 14 weeks for children. It also requires that victims report their assault to law enforcement 48 hours before the procedure. Now, West Virginia's only abortion clinic is being forced to close after the passing of the near-total abortion ban.
FILE - The waiting room of the Women's Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston, W.Va., sits empty on Wednesday June 29, 2022.
FILE - Chief Nurse Executive Danielle Maness stands in an empty examination room that was used to perform abortions at the Women's Health Center of West Virginia in Charleston, W.Va., Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate outside the Senate chamber at the West Virginia state Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Charleston, W.Va., as lawmakers debated a sweeping bill to ban abortion in the state with few exceptions.
Abortion rights supporters demonstrate outside the Senate chamber at the West Virginia state Capitol on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Charleston, W.Va., as lawmakers debated a sweeping bill to ban abortion in the state with few exceptions.
Protestors rally outside the Senate chamber at the West Virginia state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., as lawmakers debated a sweeping bill to ban abortion in the state with few exceptions on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Several Republican lawmakers have said they hope the bill will make it impossible for the state's only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure.
West Virginia state senators debate a sweeping bill to ban abortion with few exceptions on the Senate floor in Charleston, W.Va., as onlookers watch from the gallery on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Several Republican lawmakers have said they hope the bill will make it impossible for the state's only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure.
11 of11
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A pregnant 16-year-old girl panicked when she got a call from the only abortion clinic in West Virginia telling her that her appointment had been canceled and she needed to book one out-of-state.
“She started crying and said, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. Can I give the phone to my mom, so you can explain to her?’” Women’s Health Center of West Virginia Executive Director Katie Quiñonez said Wednesday, the day after state lawmakers passed a ban on abortion at all stages of pregnancy.
LEAH WILLINGHAM