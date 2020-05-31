Dispute at Florida raceway leads to shootings, 1 death

ALTHA, Fla. (AP) — A deputy and four others were taken to hospitals with injuries after a man exchanged fire with another person during a birthday party at a raceway in the Florida Panhandle, according to authorities.

The man who initiated the shooting Saturday night at the Powerhouse Drag Strip in Altha, Florida was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WMBB.

The television station says the shooting between the gunman and another person began over a dispute over a bet on a race.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the raceway was hosting a large birthday gathering Saturday evening, and shots were fired as the party wound down.

No further details were given by the sheriff's office.