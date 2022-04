AUGUSTA, Ky. (AP) — Augusta Distillery LLC is opening its first full-scale operation in Kentucky, located in a building in Bracken County.

The company is investing $23 million in the project and expects to create 14 jobs, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday. Construction is expected to start this summer, and the facility will be operational by summer 2024, Beshear's office said in a news release.