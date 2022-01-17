Djokovic heads for Belgrade after deportation from Australia DARKO BANDIC, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2022 Updated: Jan. 17, 2022 1:16 a.m.
1 of12 Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Novak Djokovic prepares to take his seat on a plane to Belgrade, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Darko Bandic/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Fans take a selfie with a photo of defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia ahead of first round matches at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Australia Sunday, Jan 16, after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Fans take a selfie with a photo of defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia ahead of first round matches at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Australia Sunday, Jan 16, after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Fans take a photo of defending champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia ahead of first round matches at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Djokovic was deported from Australia Sunday, Jan 16, after losing a bid to stay in the country to defend his Australian Open title despite not being vaccinated against COVID-19. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Masked spectators arrive for the first round matches at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Masked spectators arrive for the first round matches at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Hamish Blair/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Novak Djokovic was heading home to Serbia on Monday after his deportation from Australia over its required COVID-19 vaccination ended the No. 1-ranked men's tennis player's hopes of defending his Australian Open title.
An Emirates plane carrying him from Australia landed in Dubai early Monday, and Djokovic was later seen on board a plane due to land in the Serbian capital of Belgrade at 12:10 CET. His lawyers had argued in an Australian court on Sunday that he should be allowed to stay in the country and compete in the tournament under a medical exemption due to a coronavirus infection last month.