Doddridge is lone West Virginia county without virus case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia is down to one county with no confirmed coronavirus cases.

Health officials added one positive virus case from Webster County to its database Thursday. That leaves Doddridge County as the only one among the state's 55 counties without a confirmed case.

Doddridge County, located in north-central part of the state, has a population of about 8,400 residents. It is one of a dozen counties with populations are under 10,000.

There are at least 1,935 total coronavirus cases in the state with 74 deaths.

___

