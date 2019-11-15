Dog Man to the Rescue at Shelton library

The following programs and activities are taking place at Plumb Memorial and Huntington Branch libraries. Plumb is located at 65 Wooster Street. Call 203-924-1580 or 203-924-9461. Huntington Branch is located in the Community Center, 41 Church Street, and can be reached at 203-926-0111. Visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org and click “Events Calendar & Registration” (Blue button on homepage) to register online.

Friends of the Shelton Library System is no longer accepting book donations due to renovations of the Children’s Department. Visit the website for a list of places where books/media can be donated. Do not drop off donations at Plumb Library. There is no book sale this autumn.

Plumb’s Children’s Department is closed. Museum passes will still be available to check out from the Adult Circulation Desk. Requests for materials from other libraries will still be made available; children’s holds will be at the Adult Desk. Patrons looking for all children’s books may go to Huntington Branch Library or any neighboring library. For any other inquiries, call 203-9240-1580.

Patrons are encouraged to check out online services such as Libby: Powered by Overdrive, and Hoopla Digital. Download these apps from an app store. Kids’ books, audiobooks and other materials are available through these services. Ask a staff member for information.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime — Thursdays, Nov. 21, 11:30 a.m. Danielle engages children of all ages (on dry land) with this drop-in storybook session.

Bookworms — Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10:30 a.m. Miss Maura offers a themed drop-in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers, Freezer Dance and Do Re Mi.

Spanish with Sandra — Tuesday, Nov. 19, 4:30 p.m. Children ages 4 to 8 and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Register for the entire month.

Talking with Sandra — Tuesday, Nov. 19, 5 p.m. Tweens and teens engage in Spanish conversation and interactive activities with Miss Sandra. Register for the entire month.

First Spanish with Sandra — Wednesday, Nov. 20, 10:30 a.m. Children, babies to age 4, and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. Note new day and time.

Book Buddies Book Chat - Monday, Nov. 18, 6:30 p.m. Kids in kindergarten, first and second grade, with their caregivers, are welcome to join Miss Maura from Plumb Memorial Library once a month to read books and engage in a book-inspired activity. Then each registered kid will receive a free copy of the books we share. This program is sponsored by exc-EL grant. No pre-reading is necessary. Registration required.

Dog Man to the Rescue - Saturday, Nov. 16, 1:30 p.m. The graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey is getting its own celebration. Kids 6 to 12 years old and their caregivers can engage in book-based games and crafts inspired by these graphic novels. Register for Miss Maura’s program.

Plumb Memorial Library

Miss Maura’s story times,and other children’s programs will be held at Huntington Branch Library as the renovations at Plumb begin in the Children’s Department. Check above for program information. However, all kids’ book clubs will still meet at Plumb.

Knit! — Tuesdays, Nov. 19 and 26, 6:30 p.m. Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group. Group meets in the Reading Room.

Tai Chi: Thursday sessions — Nov. 21, 9:05 a.m. Library is offering another set of Tai Chi workshops for adults. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. It’s free and open to the public.

Connect: ELL Conversations Café — Friday, Nov. 22, 10 a.m. Attention English Language Learners. Visitors can enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while meeting friendly people and practice skills. Community members 18 years old and with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

SCABGCA - Tuesday, Nov. 19, 7 p.m. Regional chapter of the state antique bottle and glass collectors association meets; new members welcome.

Home delivery

Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203-926-0111. This project is underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.