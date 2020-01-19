  • Inspired by their “grand dog,” the Hansons used the newly fallen snow to create this snow dog Sunday, Jan. 19, at their Toas Street property. Darlene Hanson puts the finishing touches on the creation, which is modeled after Ganon, their French bulldog grand dog. Photo: Contributed Photo / Connecticut Post

    Inspired by their “grand dog,” the Hansons used the newly fallen snow to create this snow dog Sunday, Jan. 19, at their Toas Street property. Darlene Hanson puts the finishing touches on the creation, which is modeled after Ganon, their French bulldog grand dog.

    less

    Inspired by their “grand dog,” the Hansons used the newly fallen snow to create this snow dog Sunday, Jan. 19, at their Toas Street property. Darlene Hanson puts the finishing touches on the creation, which

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 4

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 4

Inspired by their “grand dog,” the Hansons used the newly fallen snow to create this snow dog Sunday, Jan. 19, at their Toas Street property. Darlene Hanson puts the finishing touches on the creation, which is modeled after Ganon, their French bulldog grand dog.

less

Inspired by their “grand dog,” the Hansons used the newly fallen snow to create this snow dog Sunday, Jan. 19, at their Toas Street property. Darlene Hanson puts the finishing touches on the creation, which

... more
Photo: Contributed Photo

Inspired by their “grand dog,” the Hansons used the newly fallen snow to create this tribute to their canine pal Sunday, Jan. 19, at their Toas Street property. Darlene Hanson puts the finishing touches on the snowy creation, which is modeled after Ganon, their French bulldog grand dog.