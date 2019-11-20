Domino’s coming to Shelton

Shelton will soon be home to another pizza place.

The Planning & Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12, approved the business occupancy request and signage plans for Domino's Pizza to open in vacant space in the shopping center at 850 Bridgeport Avenue. Domino’s will be in space immediately to the right of Panera Bread.

The space, which was home to a bank, is vacant. Domino’s will occupy one-third of the present space. The business will have three employees on site, with two to three drivers on call for deliveries. The delivery vehicle parking spaces will be marked and not in areas used by patrons to the other businesses in the shopping center.

“Staff had a work session on this, and no one had a problem with the occupancy or the signage,” said interim P&Z Administrator Ken Nappi.

The shopping center is also home to Staples.

