SHELTON — Spooner House received a bounty to replenish its food pantry on Monday, thanks to the generosity of city residents.

Envision Shelton, formed as a political action committee to fight the city administration’s proposed charter revision changes last year, offered the helping hand to Spooner House, which remains in need of food to restock its pantry shelves.

The group placed a donation box outside Sassafras in Huntington Center at the start of March, and the result a week later was a trunk full of donations that were delivered to Spooner House earlier this week.

“During this time of year extensive food and clothing drives are not commonplace, but the need still exists outside of the holiday season,” said Envision Shelton head Lorraine Rossner.

Always trying to fill a need in our community, Rossner said Envision Shelton “saw an opportunity to help Spooner House restock their dwindling resources within in their own pantry.

“Spooner House is a wonderful institution that provides all kinds of support to individuals and families in need,” Rossner added. “Since they are a full-service agency which provides food and housing to their residents, (Envision Shelton) could not find a more worthy recipient of community generosity, especially during the pandemic.”

Rossner said the group’s plan is to soon place donation boxes around town and donate to other organizations who “may need a little help during these trying times.”

