Dorian another obstacle in North Carolina Congress race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hurricane Dorian has created new challenges for a North Carolina congressional election already getting scant attention.

Voters on Tuesday will choose a successor to the late Rep. Walter Jones Jr. in the eastern 3rd Congressional District.

But as Dorian scraped the coastline Thursday on its way toward the state, residents were likely to be thinking more about weather than politics.

Early in-person voting in the district was supposed to continue through the week, but counties shuttered voting sites or will do so Friday. Republican Greg Murphy and Democrat Allen Thomas are the contest's top candidates. Both have curtailed campaigning until the storm passes.

The candidates were struggling for attention even before Dorian. The odds favor a Republican victory in the district, which President Donald Trump won comfortably in 2016.