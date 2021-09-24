Dover man charged in hit-and-run death of retired sergeant

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Dover man was arrested Friday in the hit-and-run death of a retired police sergeant who was training for a cycling event to honor fallen law enforcement officers.
Craig Sprowl, 45, of Dover, was arrested without incident Friday morning at a hotel in Portsmouth and was charged with negligent homicide and conduct after an accident, state police said. Sprowl’s wife was charged with hindering apprehension. Police said they didn't know when they'd be in court, and it was unclear whether they are represented by attorneys.