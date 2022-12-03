Photos: Downtown Shelton ushers in holiday season

SHELTON — Hundreds braved the chilly conditions to help usher in the holidays in downtown Shelton.

Celebrate Shelton held its ninth annual Community Tree Lighting at the Rotary Pavilion in Veterans Memorial Park. The event featured the traditional tree lighting, hot cocoa and cookies, shopping opportunities with more than 10 artisan vendors and ornament-making hosted by The Giggling Pig, all while staying warm by the community bonfires by the Boy Scouts of America Housatonic Council.