Photos: Downtown Shelton ushers in holiday season

Photo of Brian Gioiele
Brian Gioiele

The Shelton Intermediate School choir perform holiday favorites at the annual tree lighting at Veterans Park in Shelton, Conn. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.
The Shelton Intermediate School choir perform holiday favorites at the annual tree lighting at Veterans Park in Shelton, Conn. on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media

SHELTON — Hundreds braved the chilly conditions to help usher in the holidays in downtown Shelton.

Celebrate Shelton held its ninth annual Community Tree Lighting at the Rotary Pavilion in Veterans Memorial Park. The event featured the traditional tree lighting, hot cocoa and cookies, shopping opportunities with more than 10 artisan vendors and ornament-making hosted by The Giggling Pig, all while staying warm by the community bonfires by the Boy Scouts of America Housatonic Council.

Entertainment was provided by Center Stage Theater, and Shelton High School and Shelton Intermediate School Choirs.

The event came a head with arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, who swooped in on the Echo Hose Hook & Ladder truck.

Brian Gioiele

Brian Gioiele has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He has covered all aspects of local and state news and sports, winning awards for sports and news writing. He has spent the rest of his time with his four children, watching Boston sports and soccer.