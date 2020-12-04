Downtown Shelton tree lighting postponed

It was a night of songs and celebration as Celebrate Shelton hosted its annual tree lighting Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown Shelton.

SHELTON — With a nor’easter in the forecast, Celebrate Shelton has postponed its seventh annual community tree lighting — scheduled for Friday night with an appearance from Santa and Mrs. Claus — to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Rotary Pavilion at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Celebrate Shelton creators Nicole Mikula, Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey have stated the event will be held in accordance with state regulations and CDC guidance. People are asked to arrive early to be checked in and seated. Registration is required and can be done online or by calling 203-888-1616.

Reservations are required, and there are no walk-ins allowed. Masks are required. This is a socially distant event with 10-foot circles per family, a maximum of six people, 15 feet apart.

In addition to the tree lighting and the visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, there will be events such as an ice sculpture demonstration with Ice Matters; a fire dance performance with Sarotonin Performance Arts; and a holiday dance party.

Santa is unable to have children sit on his lap this year, but he will be making an appearance and accepting letters.

The community tree lighting is sponsored by the city, Center Stage Theatre, Apple Rehab, Jones Family Farm, Echo Hose Hook & Ladder Co. 1 and Valley Community Foundation.

For more information about Celebrate Shelton, visit its website or follow on Facebook and Twitter. For any questions, email celebrateshelton@gmail.com.