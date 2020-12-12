Dozens arrested at Paris protest over proposed security law Dec. 12, 2020 Updated: Dec. 12, 2020 10:52 a.m.
Riot police officers scuffle with demonstrators during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris.
A member of the press, left, films riot police officers during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris.
A riot police officer uses a spray gains demonstrators during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris.
A riot police officer pushes a couple during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris.
A riot police officer pushes a couple during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris.
A protester holds a poster reading "Global repression, Total regression"" during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris.
A flare explodes by a line of riot police officers during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris.
Riot police officers charge a man holding his phone during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris.
A demonstrator holds a poster during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris.
A demonstrator, center, holds a poster "I will never stop filming" during a protest, Saturday, Dec.12, 2020 in Paris.
PARIS (AP) — Paris police took dozens of people into custody at what quickly became another tense and sometimes ill-tempered demonstration in the French capital on Saturday against a proposed security law.
Police targeted protesters they suspected might coalesce together into violent groups like those who vandalized stores and vehicles at previous demonstrations. Paris police made at least 81 arrests, the interior minister tweeted.