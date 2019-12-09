Dozens celebrate season at Shelton tree lighting

It was a night of songs and celebration as Celebrate Shelton hosted its annual tree lighting Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown Shelton.

Dozens of people enjoyed some hot cocoa, cookies and a special visit from Santa at Celebrate Shelton’s sixth annual community tree lighting Friday, Dec. 6, in downtown Shelton.

Celebrate Shelton creators Nicole Mikula, Michael Skrtic and Jimmy Tickey helped organize the tree lighting, which was held at the Rotary Pavilion at Veterans Memorial Park. There were performances by the Shelton Intermediate School Choir and the Yuletide Carolers.

After the tree lighting, Santa arrived to greet adults and children and even sit for some photos with the crowd.

Celebrate Shelton partnered with the city of Shelton, Center Stage Theatre, Apple Rehab, Jones Family Farm, Sage — A Spice Catering Venue, the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley and Valley Community Foundation for this tree lighting.

To learn more, go to www.celebrateshelton.com and follow on Facebook (www.facebook.com/celebrateshelton) and Twitter (www.twitter.com/celebshelton). For any questions, email celebrateshelton@gmail.com.