Dozens gather in Chicago to protest killing of Daunte Wright April 13, 2021 Updated: April 13, 2021 10:55 p.m.
A demonstrator waves a Black Lives Matter flag in front of Chicago's Cloud Gate in Millennium Park during a peaceful protest on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, demanding justice for Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot dead by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Protestors proceed along Chicago downtown during a peaceful protest on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, demanding justice for Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot dead by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Protestors proceed along Chicago downtown during a peaceful protest on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, demanding justice for Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot dead by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Protestors navigate along Chicago's Millennium Park during a peaceful protest on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, demanding justice for Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot dead by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
Abigail Garcia, 7, right, takes a knee with her mother Judith Garcia and other protestors during a peaceful protest on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in downtown Chicago, demanding justice for Daunte Wright and Adam Toledo, who were shot dead by police.
Protestors take a knee during a peaceful protest on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in downtown Chicago, demanding justice for Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who was shot dead by police Sunday after a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn.
CHICAGO (AP) — Dozens of people marched around downtown Chicago on Tuesday to express solidarity with the family of Daunte Wright, a Minnesota man fatally shot by police officer during a traffic stop.
The protesters carried signs and chanted the names of Wright, George Floyd, Laquan McDonald, Breonna Taylor and others fatally shot by police. Demonstrators also said they wanted to raise awareness of what they said is an urgent need to hold police accountable.