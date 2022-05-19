Drama not on the agenda for Minnesota Democratic convention

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — When Minnesota Democrats open their state convention in Rochester, drama won't be on the agenda.
The 1,200 delegates will endorse Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha for reelection. They’re all running unopposed for the party’s backing. So the convention, which starts Friday, will be mostly a pep rally to fire up activists for the midterm election season and a campaign training session to help overcome the headwinds the party is facing .