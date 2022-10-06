Dramatic rescues as boats sink off Greece; 16 women dead

NEAPOLI, Greece (AP) — Residents of a Greek island pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs in dramatic rescues after two boats sank in Greek waters, leaving at least 16 people dead and dozens still missing.
The coast guard said the 16 bodies — all of young African women — had been recovered overnight near the eastern island of Lesbos after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank. Nine women were rescued, while 15 other migrants were believed to be missing, coast guard officials said.