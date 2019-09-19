Driver, aid rescued from school bus after crash in Miami

MIAMI (AP) — Fire crews cut through a school bus to rescue a 45-year-old man who was trapped when the vehicle collided with a garbage truck in Miami.

Officials say the crash happened Thursday morning a few blocks from Miami Northwestern Senior High School. No students were on the bus when it crashed.

Miami police officer Michael Vega tells WSVN the bus driver's aide was pinned on the bus until the firefighters rescued him. The man and the bus driver were taken to hospitals for treatment.

An investigation continues.