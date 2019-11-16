Driver dies after car crashes into concrete highway barrier

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — City officials in New Haven say a man has died after his car collided with a concrete highway barrier on Route 34.

The New Haven Register reports that emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash around 2 a.m. Saturday near Exit 1. The driver had serious injuries and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Route 34 was temporarily closed as city and state emergency crews responded to the crash.

Authorities have not released the identity of the driver. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

___

Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com