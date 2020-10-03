Driver dies in I-95 crash while speeding away from trooper

NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — A vehicle speeding away from police on Interstate 95 crashed in Norwood and the driver died, Massachusetts State Police said Saturday.

Police said a trooper attempted to stop the northbound vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. in Sharon. The vehicle refused to stop, and the trooper pursued it.

Moments later, the vehicle crashed in the area of Exit 11, police said. The male driver, 22, and another man, 20, were taken to hospitals. The driver was later pronounced dead.

Police did not release their names. They said the two were from Revere.

Police are investigating.