In this image provided by Fox5, is an SUV that managed to wedge itself between a wall and a power box early Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, after the driver lost control of the vehicle in Las Vegas. Police said the SUV struck a tree, causing the vehicle to flip. (Kyle Oster/Fox5 via AP) less
Photo: Kyle Oster, AP
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a driver escaped with minor injuries after a crash that left the driver's SUV wedged between a wall and a power box.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Bill Steinmetz says the crash occurred early Thursday when the driver lost control of the car, driving it onto a sidewalk and hitting a tree, which flipped the vehicle.
KVVU-TV reports no pedestrians or other cars were involved and the SUV driver had no passengers.
Steinmetz says the driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Information from: KVVU-TV, http://www.kvvu.com