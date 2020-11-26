Driver killed after striking tree off of I-495 in Merrimac

MERRIMAC, Mass. (AP) — A driver was killed after leaving northbound Interstate 495 in Merrimac and striking a tree, Massachusetts state troopers said.

The driver, a 44-year-old Amesbury man, was alone in the sport utility vehicle on Wednesday night. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name wasn't released.

The crash happened south of Exit 53 in Merrimac. Police are investigating.